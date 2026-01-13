India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timing, Probable Playing XIs and Live Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India will face New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI in Vadodara on January 11 and will look to seal the series with another victory in Rajkot. Despite the win, India will be concerned about their middle-order batting. After a strong start from the top order in the first ODI, the middle phase of the chase lacked control. The team will hope for a better showing in the second match. New Zealand put up a strong fight in the series opener and will look to bounce back. The visitors were competitive with both bat and ball and pushed India under pressure. Captain Michael Bracewell’s side will aim to win key moments to level the series.

Squads

India:

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.



Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.

New Zealand:

Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

Weather report

Weather conditions in Rajkot are expected to remain clear throughout the match. There is no forecast of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to 14 degrees.

Pitch report

The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium is expected to favour batters, offering good bounce and making a high-scoring encounter likely. Fast bowlers and spinners can find assistance if they maintain tight line and length. Dew may have some effect in the second innings, but not as much as in the eastern part of the country. Captains may prefer to bowl first to take advantage of early conditions. A competitive first-innings total is likely to be around 340-350 runs. Teams posting below this mark may leave the door open for a chase.

Probable playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson and Adithya Ashok

Live streaming Details

In India, the match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on JioHotstar. In New Zealand, Sky Sport will telecast the game.