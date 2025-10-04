India vs Pakistan, Colombo Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team Match: India Women will face Pakistan Women in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM local time. Weather in Colombo may play a key role in the outcome. The morning is expected to be cloudy with a temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is high at 100 percent with cloud cover at 92 percent. In the afternoon, conditions will remain cloudy. The temperature may rise to 31 degrees Celsius. Rain probability drops to 25 percent while cloud cover is likely to remain at 99 percent. Humidity will be around 73 percent.

Evening conditions will be cooler, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius. Rain chance stays at 25 percent, cloud cover at 97 percent, and humidity at 83 percent. Nighttime may see some rain and a 15 percent chance of thunderstorms.

India began their campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka under the DLS method. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their opening match to Bangladesh by seven wickets. India’s win came after a middle-order fightback. Deepti Sharma scored 53 and Amanjot Kaur made 57. Their 103-run partnership helped India reach 269 for eight in 47 overs. India’s bowlers then restricted Sri Lanka to 211 runs. Deepti Sharma took three wickets while Sneh Rana and Shree Charani picked two wickets each.

Probable playing XIs

Probable playing XI for India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Probable playing XI for Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal.

Squads:

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.