India vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 6

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team made a winning start to the tournament against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Despite a shaky top order, India’s lower-order batters stepped up to secure a 59-run victory under the DLS method. They will now look to continue their momentum against Pakistan. Pakistan enter the game under pressure after losing to Bangladesh in their opening match at the same venue. Fatima Sana’s side will seek a stronger performance to stay in the race for points. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Captain Fatima Sana said the decision was based on expected moisture in the pitch. "We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase," she said after winning the toss.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team had prepared well after a strong series in Colombo before the tournament. She confirmed one change as Renuka Singh Thakur replaced Amanjot Kaur, who was ruled out due to illness. "We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest," Harmanpreet said.

India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Info

Match : India Women vs Pakistan Women, 6th Match, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

: India Women vs Pakistan Women, 6th Match, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Date : Sunday, October 5, 2025

: Sunday, October 5, 2025 Time : 3 p.m. IST

: 3 p.m. IST Venue : R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Broadcast : Star Sports Network channels in India

: Star Sports Network channels in India Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 6 Playing XI

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani