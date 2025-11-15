India vs SA, 1st Test: Proteas struck at regular intervals, India four down with 22 runs left to gain lead (Day 2, Lunch)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 : South African bowlers struck at regular intervals, while skipper Shubman Gill walked back, retired hurt due to neck pain, as India ended the first session of day two of the Kolkata Test with 22 runs still left to take the first innings lead.

At the end of the session, India was 138/4, with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten.

India had resumed at 37/1, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten at the start, cautiously negotiating pacer Marco Jansen and spinner Keshav Maharaj, taking the team to the 50-run mark in 26.1 overs.

Sundar started attacking a bit, smashing Maharaj for a four and six and getting a boundary against Jansen. However, it was spinner Simon Harmer who got the better of the duo, removing Sundar for an 82-ball 29 (with two fours and a six). India was 75/2 in 34.2 overs after this 57-run stand ended.

Skipper Shubman Gill was next up, but retired hurt after feeling pain in his neck after playing a sweep shot for four, bringing in his deputy Rishabh Pant to the crease.

Pant was dropped by Markram in slips, failing to get his hands on it as the ball went for four. On the very next ball, Pant added to Proteas' pain as he launched a Maharaj delivery for a six over long-off, bringing up India's 100-run mark in 37.4 overs.

However, another promising partnership, which was picking up momentum and speed, was cut off as Markram got a low catch at slips, with Maharaj getting his first wicket. KL was back in the hut for a 119-ball 39, with four boundaries and a six. India was 109/3 in 39.5 overs.

Nonetheless, it was entertainment as usual coming from Pant's bat, as he first launched Maharaj for a massive six over long-on and countered his over the wicket angle with a reverse sweep for four just a delivery later.

However, a brilliant, bouncy delivery by Corbin Bosch removed the danger-man Pant, who gloved the delivery straight into the hands of wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne for 27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India was 132/4, with another stand going to waste.

Dhruv Jurel, the man in form, was next up and greeted Bosch with a first-ball four, a well-balanced pull through midwicket. The first session ended without any further loss.

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12.

Brief Scores: SA: 159 (Aiden Markram 31, Tony de Zorzi 24, Jasprit Bumrah 5/27) against India: 138/4 (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29).

