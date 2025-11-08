India vs South Africa 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues and Fixtures

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: After completing their series in Australia, the Indian cricket team will host South Africa in a full tour starting November 14 and running until December 19. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The Test series will begin in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second Test in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. The ODIs will be played in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam on November 30, December 3 and December 6 respectively. The T20Is are scheduled in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad from December 9 to December 19.

Here Is the Full Schedule for South Africa Tour of India​​​​​

Test Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Local Time GMT Time Nov 14, 2025 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:30 AM 4:00 AM Nov 22, 2025 2nd Test Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 9:00 AM 3:30 AM

ODI Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Local Time GMT Time Nov 30, 2025 1st ODI JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 1:30 PM 8:00 AM Dec 3, 2025 2nd ODI Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 1:30 PM 8:00 AM Dec 6, 2025 3rd ODI ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM 8:00 AM

T20I Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Local Time GMT Time Dec 9, 2025 1st T20I Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:00 PM 1:30 PM Dec 11, 2025 2nd T20I Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur 7:00 PM 1:30 PM Dec 14, 2025 3rd T20I HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 PM 1:30 PM Dec 17, 2025 4th T20I Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:00 PM 1:30 PM Dec 19, 2025 5th T20I Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM 1:30 PM

India Clinch T20I Series Against Australia as Rain Washes Out 5th Match

India had been on tour in Australia since September 19 for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Australia won the ODI series 2-1, while India claimed the T20I series 2-1 after the fifth and final match was abandoned due to rain.