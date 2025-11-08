India vs South Africa 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues and Fixtures

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: After completing their series in Australia, the Indian ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 8, 2025 17:39 IST2025-11-08T17:35:16+5:302025-11-08T17:39:27+5:30

India vs South Africa 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues and Fixtures | India vs South Africa 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues and Fixtures

India vs South Africa 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues and Fixtures

Next

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: After completing their series in Australia, the Indian cricket team will host South Africa in a full tour starting November 14 and running until December 19. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The Test series will begin in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second Test in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. The ODIs will be played in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam on November 30, December 3 and December 6 respectively. The T20Is are scheduled in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad from December 9 to December 19. 

Here Is the Full Schedule for South Africa Tour of India​​​​​

Test Series Schedule

DateMatchVenueLocal TimeGMT Time
Nov 14, 20251st TestEden Gardens, Kolkata9:30 AM4:00 AM
Nov 22, 20252nd TestBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati9:00 AM3:30 AM

 

ODI Series Schedule

DateMatchVenueLocal TimeGMT Time
Nov 30, 20251st ODIJSCA International Stadium, Ranchi1:30 PM8:00 AM
Dec 3, 20252nd ODIShaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur1:30 PM8:00 AM
Dec 6, 20253rd ODIACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam1:30 PM8:00 AM

 

T20I Series Schedule

DateMatchVenueLocal TimeGMT Time
Dec 9, 20251st T20IBarabati Stadium, Cuttack7:00 PM1:30 PM
Dec 11, 20252nd T20IMaharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur7:00 PM1:30 PM
Dec 14, 20253rd T20IHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala7:00 PM1:30 PM
Dec 17, 20254th T20IEkana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow7:00 PM1:30 PM
Dec 19, 20255th T20INarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad7:00 PM1:30 PM

India Clinch T20I Series Against Australia as Rain Washes Out 5th Match

India had been on tour in Australia since September 19 for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Australia won the ODI series 2-1, while India claimed the T20I series 2-1 after the fifth and final match was abandoned due to rain.

Open in app
Tags :India Vs South AfricaIndia National Cricket TeamSouth africa men's playersSouth AfricaindiaShubman GillCricket News