India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: SA Opt to Bowl Against IND In Raipur as Men In Blue Aim to Wrap Series

South Africa won the toss and have opted to field first against India in Raipur as men in blue aim to seal series. A masterclass batting performance from Kohli, brisk fifties from Rohit and Rahul, a little cameo towards the end from Jadeja powered India to a formidable total in the first ODI. Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and later Colin Bosch showcased that it's never over until it's over in this day and age especially in a format where there's always plenty of time to claw back. If they had held their nerves in the final 10 overs, South Africa could have easily chased down 350 . The hosts are going with the same combination and that means another opportunity for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. It will be interesting to see if they stick to using Washington Sundar at 5 or swap slots with Ravindra Jadeja.

When the tourists lost their top three inside five overs, things looked bleak for them. But, they didn't give up and that's been their mantra this tour especially when put under pressure. Breetzke was involved in three half-century partnerships, Jansen played a blinder and Bosch recorded his maiden ODI fifty to keep them in the hunt. Dew was a factor that didn't help India but they held their nerve to register a 17-run win. India’s seamers enjoyed only a short burst of assistance in Ranchi before the dew dulled the ball and turned bowling into a thankless task. But in that brief window, Harshit Rana made it count by striking twice and tilting momentum India’s way. The young pacer has shown he can do more than hit the deck hard with the older ball. Bavuma’s comeback gives a major boost for the proteas.