India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Proteas To Field First At George's Oval Against Men In Blue

South Africa’s captain, Aiden Markram, opted to field first after winning the toss in their second T20I against India. India, coming off a 61-run victory in the first match in Durban, retained their playing eleven, while South Africa introduced Reeza Hendricks in place of Patrick Kruger.

Although there was a brief spell of light rain during the toss, conditions have since improved, and the game is expected to proceed without delay.

Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter