India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timings, Probable Playing XIs and Live Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India will face South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Suryakumar Yadav’s side lead 1-0 after a dominant win in the opening match. India posted a competitive total on a slow surface in Cuttack with short cameos from several batters. The bowlers then dismantled the South African line-up and bowled them out for 74. Hardik Pandya delivered a quick cameo with the bat and later struck key blows with the ball to help India defend 176.

Predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Full squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Livestreaming

The match will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network.

Weather report

There is no forecast of rain during the match. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 23°C. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 7°C.

The pitch at New Chandigarh has generally favoured batsmen but also offers assistance to pacers, especially with the new ball. The surface is expected to have good bounce, making it easier for batters to play shots along the ground and find the boundaries. Spinners could face a challenge if dew settles in. They will need to bowl tight lines and look for accuracy rather than rely only on surface grip. Dry conditions will help them but only if they hit the right areas. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. A total around 180-190 could prove competitive.