India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timing, Predicted Playing XIs and LIVE Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India and South Africa will meet in the third and final ODI of the series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The series is level at 1-1 after India won the opener in Ranchi and South Africa claimed the second match in Raipur. Both teams have produced strong batting performances in the first two games.

Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of Visakhapatnam

The weather is expected to stay clear through the match. Forecasts show no rain threat. The temperature may touch 28°C during the day and fall to 19°C later in the evening.

The pitch is likely to help batters for most of the game. Early movement with the new ball may give fast bowlers some support if they pitch the ball up and aim for tight areas. Once the ball loses shine, bowlers may need to rely on cutters and slower deliveries. Reverse swing could help the team bowling first in the closing overs.

Spinners may face a tougher challenge in the second innings because dew is expected. A wet ball will make gripping harder and could make chasing easier. Teams are expected to prefer bowling first after winning the toss. A total near 370 or above could be a strong score for the side batting first.

Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen.

Livestreaming

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and will be shown on the Star Sports network.