India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timings, Probable Playing XIs and Live Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: South Africa will look to take a lead in the ongoing T20I series when they face India in the third match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday, December 13, 2025. India suffered a heavy 51-run defeat against South Africa in Mullanpur in the previous match, marking their worst loss on home soil in T20Is. The defeat exposed struggles in India’s batting lineup as captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill failed to make an impact. India’s pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh also struggled to contain the visitors.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

Key player: Shubman Gill will be under focus after his golden duck in Mullanpur.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

Key player: Marco Jansen is expected to trouble India’s top order in the high-altitude conditions.

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Head-to-Head Record

India and South Africa have faced each other 33 times in T20Is. India leads with 19 wins while South Africa has 13. At Dharamsala, both teams have one win each.

Weather Report

The forecast for the match is clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 13 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 10 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Dharamsala pitch has historically supported both batters and bowlers. Batters can expect true bounce and play their shots from the start of the innings. Fast bowlers may find some early movement if they bowl in the right areas. Spinners are likely to benefit if the conditions remain dry, but dew could come into play in the second half of the match.

Live Broadcast

The third T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM IST on Sunday.