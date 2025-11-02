India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match

India meets South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, with the ICC showpiece set to have a new champion for the first time in 25 years. India suffered a heartbreak in the final of the 2017 World Cup. That was probably their best chance of winning the title. India also made it to the final of the 2005 ODI World Cup final. South Africa will be playing their first-ever ODI World Cup final.

INDW vs SAW Live Telecast: Where to Watch

Cricket fans can catch the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 Final live on the Star Sports Network in India. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi, and regional languages.

INDW vs SAW Live Streaming Details

The India vs South Africa final will be live-streamed on JioHotstar (app and website). Viewers can tune in for the toss at 2:30 PM IST onwards for the pre-match show, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. India and South Africa's preparations for the final have been far from ideal, as it rained at the venue on Friday and Saturday, and neither team were able to get in a full practice session in the build-up to the marquee encounter. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST. The first ball will be bowled at 3:00 PM IST.