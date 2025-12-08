India vs South Africa T20 Series 2025 Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: India and South Africa will meet in a five-match T20I series starting Tuesday December 9. The opening match will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack where both teams will look to make a strong start. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the series. Aiden Markram will captain South Africa. The visitors come into the T20Is after a commanding 2-0 win in the Test series. India responded with a 2-1 victory in the ODIs.

India will have vice-captain Shubman Gill back in the squad. Gill was cleared to play after recovering from a neck injury. He had missed the second Test in Guwahati and the entire ODI series. India and South Africa reached Odisha on Sunday. Reports said Gill joined the team after full recovery. Hardik Pandya also returns after being out since the Asia Cup win in September. He missed the Australia tour due to a quadricep injury.

Match timings

All matches will start at 7 pm IST.

Live coverage

Star Sports Network will telecast all five matches. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa T20 2025 Series Schedule

Date Day Match Time Venue Dec 9 Tuesday 1st T20 7 PM Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Dec 11 Thursday 2nd T20 7 PM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh Dec 14 Sunday 3rd T20 7 PM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala Dec 17 Wednesday 4th T20 7 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Dec 19 Friday 5th T20 7 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs South Africa T20 2025 squads

Indian National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.