India vs South Africa: Umpires announced for Women's World Cup final

New Delhi [India, October 31 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the officiating team for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa, to be played on Sunday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will stand as the on-field umpires for the showpiece event between India and South Africa, who are each aiming to lift the Women's World Cup trophy for the very first time.

Sheridan and Williams are no strangers to high-pressure matches this tournament - the pair recently oversaw South Africa's commanding 125-run semi-final victory over England, as per the ICC website.

Earlier in the competition, Williams was also on duty during the group-stage clash between the two finalists on October 9, when South Africa pulled off a remarkable run chase to seal victory.

Joining them in the officiating team are Sue Redfern as Third Umpire, Nimali Perera as Fourth Umpire, and Michelle Pereira as Match Referee.

The final will begin at 15:00 local time, bringing the curtains down on what has been a fascinating tournament so far.

India and South Africa fight for bragging rights for the World Cup after the two sides prevailed over Australia and England, respectively, in their semi-final clashes.

Match details:

Teams: India v South Africa

Venue & Time: Navi Mumbai, Sunday, 2 November 2025

On-field Umpires: Eloise Sheridan & Jacquline Williams

Third Umpire: Sue Redfern

Fourth Umpire: Nimali Perera

Match Referee: Michell Pereira.

