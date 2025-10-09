India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: The India Women’s team will take on South Africa Women in match number 10 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The match is set to begin at 3 p.m., but rain could play a part in the proceedings. AccuWeather predicts mostly cloudy and humid conditions in the afternoon with a 75 percent chance of rain. Cloud cover is expected to be 76 percent and humidity at 79 percent. By the evening, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy with temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain drops to 25 percent while humidity rises to 84 percent. There is also a 33 percent probability of thunderstorms at night.

Ready to go again! 👊#TeamIndia put in the work in training on the eve of #INDvSA in #CWC25 👏



Support the #WomenInBlue and get your tickets 🎟 now: https://t.co/vGzkkgwXt4pic.twitter.com/prfatt5IBd — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 8, 2025

India have made a strong start to their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins. While India have shown strength with the ball, their batting has not been consistent. The top and middle order have struggled in both games, with the lower order rescuing the team. The team now enters a challenging phase with back-to-back matches against strong sides South Africa and Australia. Both matches are being played in Vizag, where the Indian team had camped before the start of the World Cup. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and senior opener Smriti Mandhana will look to step up and deliver crucial performances in these matches.

Vizag Pitch Report

Vizag has traditionally been a batting-friendly venue with some assistance for spinners. In the Indian Premier League, teams have scored big totals at this ground. Ahead of the match, players feel a total around 270 could be competitive. Jemimah Rodrigues, after training for over an hour on Wednesday, said the pitch might help India’s struggling batters.

The stadium is hosting a women’s ODI for the first time in 11 years. Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first could be an advantage under these conditions.

Predicted Playing XI

India are likely to include Amanjot Kaur, who missed the match against Pakistan due to illness but trained fully ahead of the South Africa game.

India predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

South Africa predicted XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luss, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba