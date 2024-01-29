"India were pretty ordinary": Anil Kumble on loss to England in first Test

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Former India coach Anil Kumble was disappointed with Team India's performance in the first Test against England, calling it "pretty ordinary" and noted that Rohit Sharma-led side had the opportunity to play more aggressively and positively in their second innings in Hyderabad.

India had a massive 190-run first-innings lead. However, on Day 3, Ollie Pope stepped onto the crease and changed the complexion of the game with his reverse sweeps. He not only brushed off India's 190-run lead but went on to help England set India a challenging fourth-innings target of 231. The hosts bundled for 202 at the stroke of stumps on Day 4.

Tom Hartley's spin helped England to a 28-run victory in the opening Test.

Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble said England were "brilliant over the last two days".

"India were pretty ordinary. In the field, you could see that heads were dropping down while fielding. But credit to England, the way they batted, the way they came and bowled," Kumble said.

Kumble also referred to the turning point of the match from India's point of view.

"India could certainly have been more positive in their batting approach in the second innings. Once Rohit Sharma got out and Ravindra Jadeja was run out, the course of the match changed," he added.

The former India coach praised the way Hartley made a fine comeback against India in the second innings.

Hartley spun India's batters out, bagging an impressive figure of 7/62 and concluding the Test with a total of 9/193. He had a clear approach in the second innings after struggling with 2/131 in the first. He dismissed India's top order, which included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill.

"I mean Tom Hartley, debutant, first ball hit for a six and then the first five overs he was going at about seven runs an over. To come back and bat really well, take two wickets in the first innings, and seven in the second and win the match for England was absolutely fantastic. England have done exceptionally well," Kumble said.

India will look to bounce back in the second Test starting February 2 in Visakhapatnam to equalise in the five-match series.

