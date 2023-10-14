"India will definitely win": Dharmendra Pradhan on Ind-Pak cricket world cup match

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 14 : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that people are very enthusiastic about the World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan and added that India will definitely win.

Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The India versus Pakistan match is going to be held in the world's biggest Narendra Modi Stadium today with great enthusiasm. People are very enthusiastic about it. I am sure India will definitely win this match."

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Men in Blue will be keen to extend their seven-match winning streak against Pakistan while the latter will be looking to end their World Cup drought against Team India.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with the Men in Blue winning all seven games against the arch-rivals, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

This match comes after India's two games against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with victories over Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

The last time India faced Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super-Four match, the Men in Blue showcased a scintillating performance to beat their arch-rivals by 228 runs. When Virat Kohli scored a 122-run knock from 94 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul also scored 111 runs from 106 balls in the Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2023.

