Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate brushed away the concerns around captain Suyrakumar Yadav's elongated dry spell with the bat by ensuring that the management is willing to allow a bit of inconsistency and a lean patch.

Since India ended the 17-year-long hiatus of the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados last year, Suryakumar has been putting in the shift to regain his lost form.

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar has mustered up only two fifties and scored 256 runs at a meagre average close to 23.

Even in the ongoing T20I series against England, Suryakumar has put in the effort, but stars are yet to align in his favour. In the first three matches, the Indian skipper has a mere 26 runs to show at a mere average of 8.66.

With the series perfectly poised at 2-1, Suryakumar's outing with the bat could dictate the outcome of the remaining two T20Is. While concerns continue to linger over Suryakumar's form, Ryan doesn't see consistency as a high mark in the format.

"No, I think someone like Surya has such high standards. He sets such high standards by himself, but I wouldn't say that consistency or predictability is a particularly high mark in T20 cricket, particularly the job we ask these guys to do, to go out on the score quickly," Ryan said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth T20I on Friday.

"The way the international T20 game has gone, we allow for a bit of inconsistency and a bit of a lean patch like it's going through at the moment, but I always look at how guys are training, how guys are playing in the nets," he added.

In the previous three T20Is, the explosive batter produced a couple of glimpses of being back to his level-best but couldn't convert it into something substantial. In the previous T20I in Rajkot, the way he used the pace to scoop the ball away for a six and followed it up by picking the slower delivery to slap it away for four was SKY's special.

"I thought he played two lovely shots the other night, which certainly made me think it's back, one on the leg side and one on the offside, so I don't think he's far away. I know as the captain of the team, one thing, but just in general, Gauti (head coach Gautam Gambhir) is very keen to back these guys and give them a long road, a long chance to prove themselves," he said.

"He's been one of the best batters in the world, let alone this Indian team, so certainly not concerned about him, and we feel like he's a couple of shots away from being back on track and back in form," he added.

