India win toss, opts to bowl first against South Africa in 2nd T20I

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11 : Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday.

India is 1-0 up in the series after a 101-run win over Proteas in the first match. South Africa will be aiming to bounce back with a strong showing.

During the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "We will bowl first. There is a bit of dew, so bowling first is a good option. This is a wonderful ground. First men's game here, so excited for it. It is really important for the boys to understand the responsibility. 175 on that wicket was over par. It was a lovely effort from our bowlers. The balance he (Hardik Pandya) provides is amazing. The way he keeps his calm, his overs are also very important for the side. We go with the same team."

SA skipper Aiden Markram said during the toss, "We would have done the same. Looks like a pretty good wicket. We would have bowled first. Need to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. Always lessons to take. Need to dive deep into things. You are going to have nights like that. I am not too sure. We will get feedback after the first few overs. We want to put up a good total. We have three changes. Reeza (Hendricks), (George) Linde, and (Ottneil) Baartman come in."

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor