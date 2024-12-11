India wins toss against Australia, opts to field in women's 3rd ODI

Perth [Australia], December 11 : Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India won the toss and decided to bowl against Tahlia McGrath's Australia in the third and final match of the ODI series on Wednesday at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth.

As per an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Priya Punia sustained an injury on her left knee earlier in the 2nd ODI, at the Allan Border Field. The injury forced Priya Punia to stay out of the field in the third ODI match of the series. The BCCI also confirmed that the Medical Team is currently monitoring her progress.

The three-match ODI series had been disappointing for the visitors. Harmanpreet Kaur's side started the series with a five-wicket defeat against the Aussies in the opening match of the series. The Women in Blue tried hard to make a comeback and level the series in the second match, however, India conceded a 122-run loss to the hosts.

In the third ODI match in Perth, India Women will be eyeing to clinch a consolation win and end the series on a positive note.

Arundhati Reddy and Titas Sadhu have also been added to the Indian playing eleven for the third game against Australia.

On the other hand, the Australians maintained their dominance in the series. Opener Georgia Voll's debut series has been amazing as she played stupendous knocks in both the games which helped the Aussies to seal the series.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu.

Australia Women Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (WK), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (C), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor