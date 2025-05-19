India Withdraws from Asia Cup 2025 and ACC Events Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan

In a significant move that may reshape the landscape of Asian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to withdraw from the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025, as well as other future events organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This decision comes amid escalating political tensions between India and Pakistan. The BCCI has also informed the ACC of its intention to stay away from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka next month. According to a report by The Indian Express, the BCCI cited concerns over the ACC's current leadership under Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as a minister in the Pakistan government, as one of the primary reasons for the boycott.

“The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistan minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying. The source further confirmed that the board is in continuous consultation with the Indian government regarding participation in any events involving Pakistan’s administrative leadership. This development casts a shadow over the Asia Cup 2025, with experts speculating that the tournament’s viability without India's participation could be in question. Given that a substantial portion of the event's sponsorship and viewership originates from India, the absence of the Indian team may lead to logistical and financial challenges for the ACC.

The iconic India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the main attractions in multi-nation tournaments, and its omission would significantly diminish fan interest. A similar situation occurred during the Asia Cup 2023, which was originally scheduled to be held in Pakistan. Due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan, a hybrid model was adopted, with India's matches played in Sri Lanka. India eventually went on to win the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final held in Colombo.