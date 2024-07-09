India women put up a dominating show, defeat South Africa by 10 wickets to level series

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 : India sealed a dominating 10-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I match of the five-game series.

The series ended 1-1 after South Africa won the first game. The second match of the series was washed out after rain played a spoilsport.

After winning the toss, Team India decided to field against South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur's decision did go in the favour of Women in Blue as they bundled South Africa's batting line up to 84 in the 17.1 over of the first inning.

The Proteas women's batter failed to make a mark and displayed a sluggish performance with the bat. Opener Tazmin Brits (20 runs from 23 balls, 3 fours) was their standout batter after she scored the highest number of runs among his teammates.

Marizanne Kapp (10 runs from 8 balls, 2 fours) and Anneke Bosch (17 runs from 14 balls, 2 fours) played a supporting role but they could only take South Africa to 84.

Pooja Vastrakar led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up four wickets in her 3.1-over spell. Vastrakar gave 13 runs at an economy rate of 4.10.

Radha Yadav also bagged three wickets and gave six runs in her three-over spell at an economy rate of 2.00.

During the run chase, India opener Shafali Verma (27 runs from 25 balls, 3 fours) and Smriti Mandhana (54 runs from 40 balls, 8 fours and 2 sixes) did not face any pressure from the South African bowling attack and chased the 85-run target in just 10.5 overs.

Nadine de Klerk conceded the most runs. She gave 22 runs in her 1.5-over spell. Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka also gave 20 runs each in their respective spells.

Pooja Vastrakar was named the Player of the Match after her stunning performance with the ball in the first inning. She also clinched the Player of the Series award.

Brief score: South Africa Women 84 (Tazmin Brits 20, Anneke Bosch 17, Marizanne Kapp 10; Pooja Vastrakar 4/13) vs India Women 88/0 (Smriti Mandhana 54*, Shafali Verma 27*; Nadine de Klerk 0/22).

