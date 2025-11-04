India Women’s Cricket Team Gets Grand Welcome in Delhi After Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win; To Meet PM Modi on November 5 (VIDEO)

The India women’s cricket team returned to Delhi on 4 November after winning their first ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. The team landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on a charter flight from Mumbai. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, coach Amol Muzumdar and the full squad came through the General Aviation Terminal under tight security. At the team’s hotel, the players received a traditional welcome. An all-women dhol team from Nashik performed, and flower petals were showered.

#WATCH | Delhi: World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team receives a grand welcome as they arrive at a hotel in Delhi.



Team India lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy on November 2. pic.twitter.com/VfbL36KjgO — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Players of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team cut a cake and dance as they arrive at a hotel in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RQBbfQm4jY — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

According to the repots, there was no victory parade in the city. Instead, the team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on 5 November for a formal felicitation.

India ended their long wait for an ICC trophy with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi was among the first to congratulate the team after their victory, praising their skill, teamwork and determination.

“A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” Modi said in a post on social media.

In the final, Deepti Sharma starred with both bat and ball, scoring 58 runs and taking four wickets. Shafali Verma’s explosive 87 helped India post 298 runs. South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt scored 101 but was dismissed after a sharp catch by Amanjot Kaur off Deepti’s bowling, sealing India’s historic victory.

After their meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the players will return to their respective home towns.