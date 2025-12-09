India Women’s Squad for Upcoming T20I Series Against Sri Lanka Announced

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad of the India Women’s National Cricket Team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Mandhana returns to the squad days after calling off her wedding with Palash Muchhal. Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and Renuka Singh Thakur also feature in the squad.

Shafali Verma, who played a key role in India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final victory, has been included. Richa Ghosh and G Kamalini are the two designated wicketkeepers. Sree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma complete the squad.

India Women’s Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma

Sri Lanka Women’s Tour of India 2025 Schedule: