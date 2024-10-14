India women's team to play 3-match ODI series against New Zealand from October 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the schedule of Indian women's team's home series of three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting from October 24 onwards.

BCCI's issued statement on Monday said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the fixtures for Team India's (Senior Women) upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The series to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is a part of the ICC Women's Championship."

All the matches will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, with first match taking place on October 24. It will be followed by two fixtures on October 27 and October 29. All the matches will take place on 1:30 PM IST.

Both sides have not announced the squads for the series.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in UAE. India finished at number three in Group A, with two wins and two losses. The 58-run loss to New Zealand in the opening encounter and a narrow loss to Australia on Sunday could not help them reach knockouts despite wins over Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan. From Group A, Australia (with four wins in four matches) and New Zealand (three wins and a loss), moved to semifinals.

India women's T20 World Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

