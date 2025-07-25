Indian batter Veda Krishnamurthy announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi [India], July 25 : India batter Veda Krishnamurthy has bid adieu to international cricket after representing India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, scoring 829 runs and 875 runs respectively.

The former India international last played a T20I match in the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, while she last wore the ODI colours in 2018, according to the ICC website.

While announcing her retirement, Krishnamurthy also added that she was ready to give back to the game.

"From a small-town girl with big dreams to wearing the India jersey with pride. Grateful for everything cricket gave me the lessons, the people, the memories. It's time to say goodbye to playing, but not to the game. Always for India. Always for the team," Krishnamurthy said in her post.

A hard-hitting middle-order batter, Veda also captained Karnataka and Railways in the domestic circuit.

In 2023, she led Karnataka to a runners-up finish in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy for two consecutive years, 2021-22 and 2022-23. They went down to domestic powerhouse Railways by six runs in the title clash in February 2023.

In her retirement post, she also wrote about how she felt proud to be a part of the team in 2017 - a remarkable year for women's cricket in India, when the team reached the ICC Women's World Cup final at Lord's.

"Nothing comes close to the feeling of wearing that jersey. The anthem, the adrenaline, the pride - it lives in your bones forever. 2017...what a year. To be a part of a World Cup that changed how people saw Women's Cricket in India, I will always be proud of that."

