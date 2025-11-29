Indian Blind Women's cricket team, winners of first-ever T20 World Cup, call on President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], November 29 : The Indian Blind Women's cricket team, winner of the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

The Indian women's blind cricket team presented President Murmu with an autographed bat as a gesture of gratitude, and she reciprocated by signing a cricket ball for the team.

President Murmu congratulated the Indian team on their T20 World Cup win and said their success would inspire others to scale new heights in their lives and careers.

The team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final, maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament. India won their opening game against Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after failing to chase down the target of 293.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, they thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met and congratulated the Indian women's blind cricket team at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi, praising their historic win in the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

PM Modi, while expressing his delight, offered sweets to every player of the blind cricket team and the coaching staff.

"Those who work hard, their hard work never goes in vain, not only in sports, but also in life. You have worked hard. You have made your mark. You must have gained a lot of confidence because of that. Earlier, if you wanted to talk to a teacher in your village, you would have thought whether to talk or not, but today, you are talking to the Prime Minister. When I meet you, I also feel that our country is doing very well. These children have so much courage," PM Modi said while interacting with the players.

