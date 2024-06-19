Indian bowlers defy determined South Africa in high-scoring ODI with four centuries

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 : Indian bowlers held their nerves, defying incredible centuries by skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to defeat South Africa by four runs in a thriller at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

With this win, India has won the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing formidable 326 for victory, South Africa had a poor start as Tazmin Brits was cleaned bowled by Arundhati Reddy on her score of five runs. South Africa were 14/1 in 3.2 overs.

Opener and skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a partnership with Anneke Bosch, with the captain being the aggressor. The visitors reached the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma broke the 40-run partnership by dismissing Bosch for 18 as Jemimah Rodrigues took a fine catch in the extra cover region. South Africa were 54/2 in 11.3 overs.

Sune Luus joined Wolvaardt at the crease, but could not stick around for long. Smriti Mandhana rolled over her arms and took her wicket, getting her caught behind by Richa Ghosh for 12 (13 balls). South Africa were 67/3 in 14.2 overs.

Marizanne Kapp was next up on the crease and she along with her skipper took South Africa to 100-run mark in 21 overs.

The pair of Kaap and the captain continued to punish Indian bowlers, hitting Pooja Vastrakar for 14 runs, including three fours in the 27th over. Wolvaardt reached her half-century in 69 balls, with six fours. The visitors reached 150-run mark in 30.1 overs.

Kapp reached her half-century in just 53 balls, with six fours and a six.

India had no answers for this hard-hitting duo as Proteas raced to 200-run mark in 37.5 overs.

Kapp raced to her century in just 85 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, launching what seemed to be like a never-ending counterattack on India.

The 184-run partnership was finally broken by Deepti, who removed Kapp for 114 in 94 balls (11 fours, three sixes). South Africa were 251/4 in 42.4 overs.

Skipper Woolvardt reached her century in just 119 balls, with nine fours and a six.

The captain was joined by all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and they continued to outclass Indian bowlers and taking their team closer to win.

However, with 11 needed in the final over, Vastrakar managed to defend it, getting the wickets of De Klerk (28 in 22 balls, with two fours) and Nondumiso Shangase (0). South Africa ended their innings four runs short of 321/6, four runs short of India score with Woolvardt (135* in 135 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Meike de Ridder (0*) unbeaten.

Vastrakar (2/54) and Sharma (2/56) were the top wicket-takers for India.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive centuries powered India women to 325/3 against South Africa in the second ODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, South Africa sent India to bat first. The India batting lineup displayed a strong performance and scored just 28 runs in the first powerplay of the match.

Smriti Mandhana (136 runs from 120 balls, 18 fours and 2 sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 runs from 38 balls, 3 fours) opened for India.

Nonkululeko Mlaba removed Verma in the 12th over.

Dayalan Hemalatha (24 runs from 41 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) replaced Verma on the crease and tried to build a partnership with Mandhana. But she could not last long as Masabata Klaas bagged the wicket in the 23rd over.

Harmanpreet Kaur (103* runs from 88 balls, 9 fours and 3 sixes) replaced Hemalatha and played a stupendous knock. She built a strong partnership with Mandhana and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard.

The Proteas women struggled to remove the two Indian batters and conceded plenty of runs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up a crucial wicket in the 46th over to help her side but it was too late.

Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh (25* runs from 13 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) stayed on the crease for India with India putting up a sizeable 325/3 on the scoreboard after 50 overs.

Mlaba picked two wickets in her 10-over spell and gave 51 runs. Klaas bagged one wicket.

South Africa need 326 runs to win the match.

Brief score: India Women 325/3 (Smriti Mandhana 136, Harmanpreet Kaur 103*, Richa Ghosh 25*; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/51) beat South Africa Women: 321/6 (Laura Wolvaardt 135*, Marizanne Kapp 114, Pooja Vastrakar (2/54).

