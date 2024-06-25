Indian cricket fraternity celebrates 41st anniversary of 1983 World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], June 25 : As India celebrates the 41st anniversary of its maiden World Cup victory, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and former cricketer Kirti Azad took to their social media accounts to thank the 1983 World Cup legends for inspiring many to represent the country someday.

Today marks the completion of 41 years of India's maiden World Cup victory under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Jay Shah took to his official X account and said that it was a defining moment for Indian cricket which still inspires the country.

"Reflecting on 41 years since India's historic first World Cup victory under @therealkapildev

's leadership in 1983. A defining moment for Indian cricket that continues to inspire us all," Shah wrote on X.

Reflecting on 41 years since India’s historic first World Cup victory under @therealkapildev’s leadership in 1983. A defining moment for Indian cricket that continues to inspire us all. 🇮🇳🏆 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/i5xI2kDoBv— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 25, 2024

"#25thJune in #1983 India #WorldChampion #Cricket #41stAnniversary [?]@KirtiAzaad @therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc," Kirti Azad wrote on X.

, #25thJune in #1983 India #WorldChampion #Cricket #41stAnniversary ⁦@KirtiAzaad@therealkapildev ⁩ ⁦@RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/EZjrJH3bdO — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2024

The BCCI said that it was a landmark moment for Indian cricket.

"#OnThisDay in 1983! A historic victory & a landmark moment for Indian cricket #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev, were crowned champions for the very first time as they clinched the World Cup title," BCCI wrote on X.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1983! A historic victory & a landmark moment for Indian cricket 🫡#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 led by @therealkapildev, were crowned champions for the very first time as they clinched the World Cup title 🏆👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BIW9g7K2zP — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2024

In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies' run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball. India has been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place a span of every four years.

