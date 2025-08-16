Indian cricket fraternity extends Janmashtami wishes on social media

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Members of the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend wishes on the occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday.

Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born.

Sharing a post on X, former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman said, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna fill your life with love, joy, and prosperity."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also posted that "may Lord Krishna's teachings inspire us to live with purpose, lead with compassion, and act with integrity."

"Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and blessed Krishna Janmashtami! On this auspicious occasion, may Lord Krishna's teachings inspire us to live with purpose, lead with compassion, and act with integrity," posted Shah.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina, in a post on X, said, "Happy Janmashtami! May the blessings of Shri Krishna bring love, joy, and harmony into your life. Let's celebrate the spirit of devotion and the eternal message of dharma."

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad also posted, "Wishing you a very happy Krishna #Janmashtami. Jai Shri Radhe Krishna."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.Devotees flock to the Lord Krishna temples.

The temples were decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers, and the idols of Lord Krishna were decorated with colourful clothes and jewellery.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed.

After the bhog, Prasad is given to the worshippers, who stand out for hours for Krishna darshan and puja. Dahi Handi is also celebrated in numerous areas. One of the customary festivals of Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam.

Lord Krishna is often referred to as 'Makhan Chor' because he used to steal butter.

