Indian cricket team for blind to participate in IBSA World Games

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], June 22 : Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced a strong 17-member men's squad that will represent the country in the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, Birmingham.

The games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to August 27 and blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the first time. CABI had earlier announced the women's team for the tournament. The teams are expected to attend a training camp in Bengaluru.

The team was selected based on the performances during the selection trials that were held in Bengaluru last month. The team comprises six players each from B1 and B2 categories while there are five players from B3. The men's team had recently won the T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind.

Speaking on the participation of the national team in the World Games, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President, CABI said, "I am happy to see the new talent being identified and nurtured in the last few years by the respective State Boards and CABI. There are few players who have made a comeback to the Indian Team and this reminds that the key to success is only Hard work and Determination. I am confident that the players will give their best and learn from the available exposure during the World Games".

"This is the new initiative from IBSA and CABI acknowledges the inclusion of Cricket for the Blind at the highest level. We have selected the best to represent the country and we are sure IBSA World Games is going to help our players in promoting cricket for the blind" said E John David, General Secretary and Chairman of Selection Committee CABI.

Indian men's squad for IBSA World Games 2023

1. Basappa Waddagol - B1 - Karnataka

2. Mohammed Jafar Iqbal - B1 - Odisha

3. Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1 - Tamil Nadu

4. Omprakash Pal - B1 - Madhya Pradesh

5. Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1 - Gujarat

6. Nilesh Yadav - B1 - Delhi

7. Ajaykumar Reddy Illuri - B2 - Andhra Pradesh

8. Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 - Andhra Pradesh

9. Pankaj Bhue - B2 - Odisha

10.Rambir Singh - B2 - Haryana

11.Nakula Badanayak - B2 - Odisha

12.Irfan Diwan - B2 - Delhi

13.Prakasha Jayaramaiah - B3 - Karnataka

14.Sunil Ramesh - B3 - Karnataka

15.Deepak Malik - B3 - Haryana

16.Durga Rao Tompaki - B3 - Andhra Pradesh

17.Ravi Amiti - B3 - Andhra Pradesh.

