Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa joins SA20 Season 3 commentary team

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 17 : Indian cricket fans have an exciting reason to tune into SA20 Season 3, as celebrated former cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa joins the competition's commentary team.

Joining Uthappa on the commentary panel are cricketing icons Kevin Pietersen, Shaun Pollock, and Stuart Broad. The team also features former Proteas stars Chris Morris and Ashwell Prince, along with renowned cricket commentator Mpumelelo "Pommie" Mbangwa, whose velvety voice and expert analysis have made him a global authority on the game.

The broadcast will also feature former Proteas captain and fan favourite 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers, whose dynamic insights and unmatched understanding of the game are sure to delight viewers.

Uthappa's transition from player to commentator and analyst promises to deliver Indian audiences expert insights and engaging analysis of one of the fastest-growing T20 leagues in the world. Following an illustrious IPL career with teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings, Uthappa brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the 20-over format.

The competition will also mark the return of Premier League presenter and anchor Julia Stuart, who will provide live updates and coverage from the boundary ropes and the stands, capturing the energy and passion of fans enjoying world-class entertainment.

Award-winning broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono, renowned for her sharp insights and dynamic presentation, will return to the commentary box, joined by Natalie Germanos and familiar voices like Mark Nicholas and Mike Haysman.

Uthappa and the rest of the team will bring the matches to life with their expert analysis and entertaining commentary. The star-studded commentary panel reflects SA20's commitment to delivering a world-class viewing experience for audiences across the globe.

Official List of SA20 League Analysts (English):

Robin Uthappa

Mark Nicholas

Kevin Pietersen

Mike Haysman

Mark Butcher

Stuart Broad

Natalie Germanos

Chris Morris

Shaun Pollock

Mpumelelo "Pommie" Mbangwa

Vernon Philander

AB de Villiers

Ashwell Prince

Nikhil Uttamchandani

Kriya Gangiah

Julia Stuart

Motshidisi Mohono

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor