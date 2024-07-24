Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind to tour USA to promote cricket for visually impaired

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 : The Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind is set to embark on an exceptional journey to the USA on Thursday, visiting nine major states to promote cricket for the blind in America.

The Indian men's cricket team for the blind will visit Boston, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Bay Area. The team will first visit Boston on Thursday, where they will stay until July 30. Following Boston, they will travel to New York on July 31 and stay for five days.

The team will next go to New York on July 31 for 5 days. The Indian men's blind cricket team will end their tour on September 17 in the Bay Area after completing visits to 9 major cities in the USA.

The tour's primary goal is to create awareness and teach cricket at the various institutions to form the first American Cricket Team for the Blind. This endeavor promises to redefine the landscape of visually impaired cricket globally.

"This is a Historic Trip to our Players and Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Samarthanam takes pride in reaching out to new countries to spread awareness on Cricket for the Blind, teach cricket to the Visually Impaired Children and Students, Meet the Indian Diaspora and take their support in forming the first American Cricket Team for the Blind," Chairman of CABI and Founder and Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar was quoted in a release from CABI as saying.

The Indian Men's Cricket Team's historic U.S. tour represents a monumental step towards global recognition and support for blind cricket. By raising awareness, promoting inclusivity, establishing local teams, and advocating for Paralympic inclusion, CABI aims to create lasting change and opportunities for visually impaired athletes in the United States.

This tour not only highlights the abilities of the Indian Cricket Team for the Blind but also underscores the potential of sports to bridge gaps and foster a more inclusive society.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Indian men's blind cricket team captain Durga and CABI General secretary Shailender Yadav met former West Indies skipper Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The aim of CABI is to promote cricket for the blind globally and empower visually impaired individuals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor