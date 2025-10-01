Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal features in TIME100 Next list

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Ahead of the Test series against West Indies, India's seasoned opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday featured in TIME magazine's prestigious "TIME100 Next" list - an event which honours emerging personalities across various fields.

Jaiswal took his official media handle and gave this news to his fans.

"What a Time to witness! I am honoured to be recognised in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list alongside leaders shaping the future across industries. It reminds me how far I've come and how much further I want to go," the left-hand batter wrote on X.

Earlier in August this year, nine young Indian talent made it to the list of 'The Best 40 Young Players in the World' issued by reputed cricket publication, Wisden, with Yashasvi Jaiswal topping the charts and another rising Indian star in the top 10.

The Wisden Cricket Monthly produced the list last month, with opinions coming from various writers worldwide and players aged 23 or below were judged by their track record so far and what they could become for their nation across all formats of the game.

Jaiswal was ranked as number one. At a young age of 23, Jaiswal has emerged as the backbone of the Indian Test set-up, with 2,209 runs in 24 Tests and 46 innings at an average of 50.20, with six centuries and 12 fifties. He is just as good as a white-ball batter, possessing an aggressive T20I game, as suggested by his strike rate of above 164. In 23 T20Is with a century and five fifties, he has made 723 runs at an average of 36.15. He has only played one ODI, scoring 15 runs, his List-A average of 52.62 makes people really anticipate his rise in ODIs as well after opener Rohit Sharma hangs up his boots. With a 391-run tour to Australia and a 411-run tour to England behind him and centuries in both these countries, Jaiswal looks to be India's next all-weather, all-condition batter after Virat Kohli.

Having scored 2,166 runs in 67 IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals (RR) so far at an average of 34.38, strike rate of 152-plus, two centuries and 15 fifties, he has proved to be quite an investment for the Pink franchise.

Jaiswal will be next seen in action in the two-match Test series against West Indies starting from Thursday, October 2 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

