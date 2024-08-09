Indian-origin Vishwa Ramkumar selected for Australian U19

Canberra [Australia], August 9 : Cricket Australia has named Vishwa Ramkumar, a talented leg-spinner of Indian heritage, to the Australian squad for the upcoming Under-19 Men's Tour of India. Ramkumar continues the legacy of Harjas Singh and Harkirat Bajwa, who both represented Australia in the 2024 ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup in February.

The 16-player squad, selected by the Youth Selection Panel in collaboration with State Talent Managers, will embark on a multi-format series in India beginning in September. The tour includes three 50-over matches and two four-day games, marking the start of a new World Cup cycle for Australia, as per a release by Cricket Australia.

The Australian team enters the series with confidence after their undefeated run in the 2024 ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, where they defeated India by 79 runs in the final.

Australian U19 Men's Squad:

Thomas Brown (South Australia/Adelaide University CC)

Simon Budge (Western Australia/Melville District CC)

Zac Curtain (Tasmania/Kingborough CC)

Riley Kingsell (New South Wales/Bankstown District CC)

Alex Lee-Young (New South Wales/Mosman CC)

Steven Hogan (Queensland/Sandgate-Redcliffe CC)

Lincoln Hobbs (Western Australia/Fremantle District CC)

Harry Hoekstra (Victoria/Casey South Melbourne CC)

Christian Howe (Victoria/Melbourne CC)

Aidan O'Connor (Tasmania/Greater Northern Raiders CC)

Ollie Patterson (New South Wales/Eastern Suburbs CC)

Ollie Peake (Victoria/Geelong CC)

Vishwa Ramkumar (Victoria/Dandenong CC)

Lachlan Ranaldo (South Australia/Sturt District CC)

Hayden Schiller (South Australia/Northern Districts CC)

Addison Sheriff (New South Wales/Sydney Cricket Club).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor