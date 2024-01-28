Indian physical disability team beat England by 49 runs; take 1-0 lead

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], January 28 : Indian physical disability cricket team registered a 49-run win over the visiting England team in the first of the five-match T20 bilateral series in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The series is organised by the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) in support of BCCI and the cricket board's affiliate unit, Gujarat Cricket Association.

On Sunday, batting first, Indian team scored 146 runs for the loss of bone wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

India's middle order batsman Yogendra was the highest contributor for the side.He scored 31 runs with the help of a boundary and two sixes in 26 balls. Lokesh Marghade (18), skipper Vikrant Keni (19), Ravindra Sante (18) and Sunny (14) were the other main contributors for the side.

As far as the bowling department was concerned, England bowlers Callum Flynn, Anthony Clapham and Danel Michael took two wickets each.

In reply, England could only manage to score 97 runs for the loss of the entire batting line-up in 18 overs.

Angus Brown with 25 runs was the highest contributor for the visiting side. For the Indian bowling attack, Ravindra Sante was the most successful bowler,

scalping two wickets for eight runs in four overs. Radhika Prasad (2), Sunny (2), Aamir Hassan (1) and Vikrant Keni (1) were the wicket takers for the winning side.

India's Ravindra Sante, who scored 18 runs and took two wickets, was adjudged man of the match.

