Indian players including Kohli, Pandya, Rinku engage in beach volleyball ahead of Super 8 clash

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 17 : The Indian team engaged in a friendly beach volleyball match in Barbados ahead of their Super 8 clash against Afghanistan.

With the sun shining over the beach, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and many other star cricketers engaged in a volleyball match.

The BCCI shared a video on X of the stars playing volleyball and captioned it, "Unwinding at the beach, the #TeamIndia way!"

📍 Barbados Unwinding at the beach 🌊, the #TeamIndia way! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4GGHh0tAqg — BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2024

India qualified for the Super 8 stage following their triumph over the co-hosts USA in New York. The Rohit Sharma-led side won three consecutive games in Group A to seal their spot in the final eight.

India began their campaign with a convincing 8-wicket win over Ireland. They effortlessly chased down 97 in the 13th over to kick off their campaign on a dominating note.

In their second group-stage game against arch-rival Pakistan, India tottered and folded on 119 following a fierce spell from the Men in Green pacers.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with the new ball. Pakistan were restricted Pakistan to 113/7 and India won by six runs.

In their third game, after a sensational spell from Arshdeep Singh, the co-hosts USA asked a lot of questions of the India batters.

Chasing 111, the stalwart duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell against left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav held their composure and guided India to a 7-wicket win.

India's match against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield in Florida.

India finished at the top of Group A with seven points and will begin their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan on Sunday in Barbados.

India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan T20 WC squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

