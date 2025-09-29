Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 29 : Ahead of her side's ICC Women's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that she wants her team to stay in a "positive state of mind".

Harmanpreet pointed to Assamese batter Uma Chetry's presence in the squad and she looks ready to represent the nation at the biggest showpiece event.

India, the two-time ICC Women's World Cup finalists from the 2005 and 2017 editions, will start their campaign against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on Monday. Team India is heading into the World Cup following a 1-2 series loss to Australia at home and has had a poor start to their preparations, suffering a 152-run loss to England during the warm-up clash in Bengaluru on Thursday. Since the last World Cup in 2022, when they faced a group stage exit, India has won 25 out of 38 ODIs played, lost 12 and tied one.

The 23-year-old Assam batter Uma, who is yet to make her ODI debut and has scored 37 runs in four T20I innings for India, looked promising in two warm-up matches against England and New Zealand, scoring a fluent 45 off 50 against England and an aggressive 38 off 36 against New Zealand.

Speaking ahead of the tournament in the post-match presser, Harmanpreet said that this is India's best chance to win a world title across any format in women's cricket.

"I am not just saying because we have the advantage of playing at home, but the amount of cricket we have played and the results we have got in the last couple of years, I think that shows we have depth in our game, whether it is batting or bowling. We have improved significantly in many areas, so I think there are chances. But I think tomorrow is our first game. Our main focus is on tomorrow's game and setting the tone for us, that is something we are really looking forward," she said.

"Hopefully, we will keep playing our good cricket the way we have played in past one and half year. Hopefully, we will not put any pressure. We will continue to enjoy the way we did last time whenever we get the opportunity. It is a very exciting tournament for us. And I just want all of us to stay in a very positive frame of mind, where we can give our best," she added.

Speaking on Uma, Harmanpreet said in the last two practice matches, she has shown the calibre she has, and batted beautifully in both innings.

"She is someone who is equally important in the team. She looks ready. If given a chance, I am sure she will give her 100 per cent, definitely," she said.

On the playing eleven and how many spinners Team India will play, Harmanpreet said that spinners are Team India's "biggest strengths" and have been there when the team needed them.

"When we showed trust in them they did well. We will see the pitch, what the conditions are like and then we will decide our playing XI after that," she added.

On playing in the Barsapara Cricket Stadium at Guwahati, the skipper said that while the venue is a new one for the team, many stadiums in India have the "same feel and similar pitches".

"We have played a lot of cricket in India. We always wanted to host an ICC event, enjoy our home advantage and support of home crowd. We are excited and have been playing good cricket. We have to be in a positive place and enjoy our cricket," she added.

The skipper said that the team must keep dew factor in mind during these day-night matches.

The skipper also acknowledged the unwavering support from the crowd over last three four years.

"We have seen packed stadiums whenever we have played here in India. From fans, we have not seen any lack of support. Even when we play outside India, they come to watch in huge numbers and support us. They have been outstanding to support us no matter what. So I think home conditions and home World Cup is always very special and I am sure they are going to come here and support us throughout the tournament," she added.

Harmanpreet also said that ever since their group stage exit in last year's T20 World Cup, India has played a lot of ODI matches and has won plenty of them, which has given the team confidence to excel in the tournament.

"We have a lot of experience; this group has played together for so many years. So, I think the team roles are clear on many things. If I talk about batting order or the bowling department, I think everybody knows their role very well. I think that is something that, as a captain, I always believe: whoever is in the team should know their role and when they are expected to perform for the team. I think the clarity is there, and as a team, I think we have created so many magic moments for women's cricket. That has definitely given us a lot of confidence to do well in ODI cricket also," she concluded.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

