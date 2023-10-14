Indian skipper Rohit Sharma completes 300 sixes in ODIs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday completed 300 sixes in the One Day International format.

Rohit achieved this milestone after hammering Haris Rauf for a six in the ICC World Cup match against arch-rival Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Rohit has featured in just 254 contests in the ODI format of the game.

With 351 sixes in 308 games, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi still leads the tally, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle hammered 331 maximums in 301 encounters.

Notable during India's match against Afghanistan, he topped Chris Gayle with 554 maximums to become the player with the most sixes in international cricket.

Meanwhile, supercharged Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya cracked open Pakistan's dozy batting lineup to help India skittle out arch-rival for 191 in a blockbuster clash in the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Indian bowlers completely shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each to bundle out their traditional rival for 191 runs in just 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 off 58 while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

