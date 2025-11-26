Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav fuelled for India's T20WC title defence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : As India prepares to launch their ICC Men's T20 World Cup title defence at home, skipper Suryakumar Yadav is priming himself to script history.

Having played a pivotal role in a memorable triumph in 2024, the 35-year-old is taking inspiration from the previous edition of the tournament and India's prized possession, as per the ICC website.

"I mean, it's a big challenge going into that T20 World Cup. I am very excited to be leading this time. It's going to be a lot of fun. What gives me a lot of motivation is looking at that trophy. When we reached the West Indies (co-host of the 2024 event) and every time we had the national anthem, we would eye this silverware. Every single time," Suryakumar said in a special event marking the launch of the T20 World Cup fixtures.

"And we thought as soon as the final comes, we have to win this trophy. And after seeing it again from up close, it gives me a lot of motivation. That too playing in India, I think it is going to be a lot of fun," he said.

The marquee tournament next year will be the first time India hosts a T20 World Cup since 2016 and their first ICC men's tournament since the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023.

A member of the squad from two years ago, India's T20I skipper has vital experience to share with the current squad, featuring plenty of fresh faces.

"The boys are very excited. Everyone is very keen to be a part of this squad going into the T20 World Cup. I have shared a lot of experiences. I have been part of a wonderful unit in 2023 when we played the ODI World Cup in India. The vibe was completely different. I have told them that it's a completely different ball game. Yes, the fans will be similar (in turnouts), how you see in franchise cricket, but when India comes in the picture, when you play for the country, it has a completely different emotion altogether," Suryakumar added.

"So they are very excited. We have been trying to play a different brand of cricket. Hopefully, we continue the same thing going into the World Cup," he concluded.

India will kick off their campaign on February 7, 2026, against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

