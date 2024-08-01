Indian stars sweat it out in nets ahead of 1st ODI against Sri Lanka; Kohli-Gambhir share smiles

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Ahead of the beginning of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the Indian team sweat it out in the nets to put past the heartbreak of the 2023 50-over World Cup final behind and prepare for the next big ODI assignment, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

India's first ODI against Sri Lanka will start on Friday at Colombo.

Notably, star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, returned to the team after a memorable ICC T20 World Cup win in a thrilling final against South Africa at Barbados, played some attacking shots in the nets, leaving the head coach Gautam Gambhir in awe of their hitting.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer also took part in batting practice. Even bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana put their batting to test in the nets, while Iyer delivered some spin bowling to the batters.

Also, to make the mood a little lighter, Gambhir was seen joking around and sharing smiles with Virat.

India's tour of Sri Lanka started on July 27 with the T20I series, with India securing a 43-run win. In the second T20I, India secured a seven-wicket victory in a rain-affected match. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue clinched a win in the super-over in the third match. The third T20I was tied and India secured a win in a thrilling super over to clinch the series 3-0.

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is getting to host the 50-over matches. The three ODIs will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.

India's ODI Squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

