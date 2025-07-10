Indian team arrive at Lord's ahead of third Test against England

London [UK], July 10 : Team India arrived at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, ahead of the third Test against England on Thursday. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after India's historic win by 336 runs in Edgebaston.

The players seen in the visuals from the Shubman Gill-led side were head coach Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, along with the rest of the coaching staff.

Team India's recent record at Lord's has been impressive, having won two of their last three matches during the past three tours, in 2014, 2018, and 2021.

Team India delivered a phenomenal batting and bowling performance without Bumrah, with skipper Shubman Gill's masterclass knocks of 269 and 161, Mohammed Siraj walking away with a six-fer, and Akash Deep taking a ten-wicket haul at Birmingham

Archer has been named in England's playing XI for the third Test against India at Lord's, replacing Josh Tongue in the only change from the previous match. Bumrah is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna in the Indian playing 11.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.

England seamer Josh Tongue has claimed the most wickets in two tests. In four innings, he has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 33.63.

Joe Root needs 45 runs to become the first batter to score 3000 against India in Test cricket. Gill needs just 18 more runs to surpass Rahul Dravid's 2002 haul of 602, to become the most by an Indian batter in England.

At Lord's, India and England have faced off 19 times. England won 12 of those encounters, while India managed just three victories.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell.

