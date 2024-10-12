Indian team register highest boundary count in a T20I inning ever during 3rd Bangladesh match

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 : Indian team's carnage, lead by Sanju Samson, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped the Men in Blue register their highest boundary count in an innings in history of the format.

The Men in Blue accomplished this feat during the third T20I against Bangladesh at Hyderabad.

During their innings, in which they scored 297/6 in their 20 overs, India smashed a total of 25 fours and 22 sixes. This combines to make it 47 hits to the boundary.

India has overtaken 43 boundaries scored by Czech Republic during a T20I against Turkey in 2019. Among the full-member nations of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a Test cricket status, South Africa had the record of 42 boundaries against West Indies just last year.

Also, India's six count is the most by a full-member status in an innings, tied with Afghanistan (against Ireland in 2019), and West Indies (against South Africa in 2023). The highest sixes hit by a team in T20Is in an inning is by Nepal when they hit 26 maximums against Mongolia in Hangzhou during the Asian Games last year.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After an early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, Samson (111 in 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75 in 35 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) put on a quickfire 173 run stand.

Following this, fiery cameos from Riyan Parag (34 in 14 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Hardik Pandya (47 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) took India to their highest T20I total over, 297/6 in their 20 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/66) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh.

India needs to defend 298 runs to win the series 3-0.

