Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh shatters multiple records with scintillating half-century in women's Asia Cup

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 21 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh brought down some big records with a fine batting display during the women's Asia Cup match against UAE on Sunday.

In the match, Richa came to the crease with India at 106/4 in 11.4 overs and guided India to their highest T20I total ever, 201/5. She scored 64* in just 29 balls, with 12 fours and a six. Her knock came at a strike rate of 220.68, which is the highest strike rate by an Indian player during 50-run plus score in women's T20Is.

The previous high was by Smriti Mandhana, who scored a 25-ball 51 against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup final at a strike rate of 204.

Richa took only 26 balls to reach her maiden T20I fifty. Richa's first-ever T20I half-century is not only a special personal milestone for her, but also the second-fastest fifty in the women's Asia Cup, behind Mandhana's 25-ball half-century in the 2022 final against Sri Lanka.

The unbeaten 64 by Richa is the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in women's T20Is, outdoing the 59-run knock of Sulakshana Naik back in 2010 against Sri Lanka, which is the only other half-century by an Indian wicketkeeper in women's T20Is.

Richa also overtook Pakistan's Nigar Sultana's 53 against Malaysia back in 2022 to get the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter in women's Asia Cup history.

In 52 T20I matches and 42 innings, Richa has scored 824 runs at an average of 28.41 and a strike rate of over 138, with a fifty.

Coming to the match, UAE won the toss and elected to field first. Knocks from Shafali Varma (37 in 18 balls, with six fours and a six), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (66 in 47 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Richa (64* in 29 balls, with 12 fours and a six) helped India post 201/5 in their 20 overs.

Kavisha Egodage (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for UAE.

In the run-chase of 202 runs, Indian pacers choked the run flow of UAE batters in the powerplay. Though Kavisha Egodage (40* in 32 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Esha Oza (38 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) put up a fight, they did not get support from other batters and UAE was restricted to 123/7 in 20 overs.

Deepti Sharma (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Richa took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

India is at the top of Group A, with two wins in two matches. UAE is at the bottom, having lost both of their matches so far.

