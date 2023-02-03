India’s 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma announces retirement

Indian pacer Joginder Sharma, member of the side that beat Pakistan by five runs to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, announced his retirement on Friday. Sharma was given the task of defending 13 runs in the final over in Johannesburg with Pakistan’s last pair - Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Asif - on the pitch.

Misbah brought the equation down to six runs required off four balls before mistiming a scoop shot and S. Sreesanth taking a simple catch at short fine-leg. Joginder made a total of eight international appearances for India after starting his international career in 2004. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old shared a long retirement letter on social media, announcing his decision.