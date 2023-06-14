India's 2023 domestic season to commence from June 28, Deodhar Trophy returns after 4 years

India's 2023–24 domestic cricket season will begin on June 28 with the Duleep Trophy. Six zonal teams — North, South, West, East, Central, and North East — will compete in the first-class tournament until July 26 in Bangalore. The tournament is only five matches long. Last year's finalists, West and South, have earned direct qualification into the semi-finals. The remaining four teams will compete in two quarterfinals. The winners will clash in the semi-finals against West and South, followed by a final. Abey Kuruvilla, BCCI GM of Game Development, has advised the six zones to finalize their squad selections by June 15, appointing a zonal selection committee and nominating a zonal convenor, who will oversee the proceedings and report to the Board. The zonal convenors have also been asked to nominate support staff, including a coach, physiotherapist, trainer, performance analyst, masseur, and manager.

"All Zonal Convenors are requested to conduct their respective selection committee meetings and submit the squad, including players and support staff, as per the above guidelines on or before Thursday," states the communication from Kuruvilla to the state associations. The West Zone selection committee meeting, with Mumbai's Raju Kulkarni, a former India Test player, serving as the convenor, will be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday. West won last year's Duleep Trophy by trouncing South Zone by 294 runs at the SNR College Cricket Ground. West conceded a first-innings lead of 57 but came back on the backs of a 265 from Yashasvi Jaiswal and 127 from Sarfaraz Khan, with the former recently getting a call-up to the national Test team as a reserve.The Deodhar Trophy, the 50-over knockout competition, will begin next month in Puducherry and is tentatively scheduled between July 24 and August 3. It is played between four teams — India A, B, and C — which are selected by the BCCI. India B won the 2019-20 title of the four-match tournament under Parthiv Patel, who's now a commentator.