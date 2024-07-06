India's disciplined bowling restrict Zimbabwe to 115/9 in first T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 6 : Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar's disciplined bowling helped India restrict Zimbabwe to 115/9 in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club here on Saturday.

Clive Madande (29) stepped up to put a fighting cameo to take Zimbabwe to 115.

Avesh Khan opened the floodgates for India by dismissing Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and then it was the duo of Bishnoi and Sundar, who ran through the hosts' lower order. Bishnoi was the chief destructor, finishing with career-best figures of 4-2-13-4.

Opting to field first, India began their innings on a good note as Mukesh Kumar removed Innocent Kaia on his very first ball in the second over of the match. Brian Bennett then came out to bat and the batter opened his tally with a lofty four, topping it with another boundary on the last ball of the second over.

Wessly Madhevere also joined the hard-hitting party as he and Bennett smoked Khaleel Ahmed for 17 runs, slamming four boundaries.

Ravi Bishnoi struck with the very first ball to dismiss Brian Bennett as India broke the partnership. Bishnoi bagged his second wicket of the day as he dismissed Madhevere, who went for a sweep shot and completely missed it with the ball hitting his stumps.

After 10 overs Zimbabwe had scored 69 runs. Sikandar Raza walked back after scoring 17 runs.

In the 15th over, Washington Sundar gave Zimbabwe back-to-back blows as he removed Dion Myers (23) and Wellington Masakadza for a golden duck. The captain's departure triggered a collapse for Zimbabwe and the team lost six wickets for just 17 runs.

Brief score: Zimbabwe 115/9 (Clive Madande 29, Brian Bennett 23; Ravi Bishnoi 4-13) vs India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor