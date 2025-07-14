India's Lord's heartbreak: Skipper Gill reflects on India's Test defeat, Bumrah's availability for next match

London [UK], July 14 : India's captain, Shubman Gill, expressed disappointment and frustration after the team's narrow defeat in the third Test at Lord's, falling just 22 runs short of victory. Gill reflected on the team's performance, expressed pride in his team's performance despite missing out on a chase of 193 runs.

Following his side's narrow 22-run loss to England in the third Lord's Test, Indian skipper Shubman Gill expressed pride in his team's performance despite missing out on a chase of 193 runs and explained how they could have applied themselves better with the bat on the final session of day four.

India experienced one of their most heartbreaking losses in Test cricket despite a resilient half-century by Ravindra Jadeja and a solid supporting act played by tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Team India missed out on a 193-run chase, falling short by 22 runs after a brilliant fight from a troublesome situation of 82/7.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper said that he was confident of a successful run-chase, and a couple of 50-run partnerships from the top order could have done the job.

"We were not able to do that (get top order partnerships), and they played better than us. There is always hope as long as there is a batsman batting, there is always some hope, because the target was not massive and a fifty-sixty run partnership we knew we would be back in. He (Jadeja) is very experienced, and did not want to give him any message. I think he was batting really well with the tail and I just wanted him and the tail-enders to bat as long as possible," he added.

Gill said that the team felt that a lead of 80 to 100 runs could have been crucial, with the fifth-day wicket not really being conducive for big chases.

"I think the last one hour (yesterday), we could have applied ourselves a bit better, especially the last 2 wickets that fell. And even in this morning, the way they came out with the plans we were hoping for one 50-run partnership, and if we had gotten one 50-run partnership in the top order, then things would have been easier for us. Sometimes, the series scorecard does not really reflect how well you have played. I think we played some really good cricket and I think it is going to be an even exciting series from hereon.

Speaking on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the fourth Test, Gill said, "You will get to know about it soon."

England won the toss and opted to bat first. England was reduced to 44/2, but a 109-run stand between Ollie Pope (44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries) and Joe Root (104 in 199 balls, with 10 fours) and a counter-attacking 84 run stand for the eighth wicket stand between Brydon Carse (56 in 83 balls, with six fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (51 in 56 balls, with six fours) took England to 387.

Jasprit Bumrah (5/74) was the highlight for India with the ball.

In the second innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but a 61-run stand between Karun Nair (26 in 46 balls, with five fours) and KL Rahul and a 141-run stand between KL (100 in 177 balls, with 13 fours) and Rishabh Pant (74 in 112 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) took India close to England's score.

A brilliant half-century from Ravindra Jadeja (72 in 131 balls, with eight fours and a six) and lower-order contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Washington Sundar (23) took India to 387, with nothing separating the sides.

Chris Woakes (3/84) was the top bowler for England in this innings.

In England's second innings, India continuously kept England under pressure, except for a 67-run fifth wicket stand between Root (40 in 96 balls, with a four) and Stokes (33 in 96 balls, with three fours). Sundar (4/22) delivered a game-changer spell, running through the middle-order and bundling out England for 192. India was set 193 to win.

During the run-chase, Team India was reduced to 82/7. However, Jadeja (61* in 181 balls, with four boundaries and a six) was not in a mood to give up. He put up resilient partnerships with the lower-order batters that put England under tension, but Mohammed Siraj's unlucky dismissal, where the ball spun back to the stumps following its landing on the pitch hurt a million of hearts as India was bundled out for 170.

India trails 1-2 in the series. Stokes won the 'Player of the Match' for his handy knocks of 44 and 33 and total of five wickets in the match, including a three-wicket haul taken in the second innings taken in tandem with Jofra Archer, who also got three wickets.

