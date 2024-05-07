India's Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav rise in latest ICC Women's T20I rankings

Dubai [UAE], May 7 : India's hard-hitting right-hander Shafali Verma and bowler Radha Yadav gained big in the latest ICC T20I batters and bowlers rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Hard-hitting right-hander Shafali moved up three places to 12th on the list for T20I batters after her 84 runs from four innings against Bangladesh, while teammate Radha Yadav improved 16 spots to equal 30th for T20I bowlers following her seven wickets at an average of just greater than 10 in the same series.

Hayley Matthews continues to lead the T20I rankings, but Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal is closing in on England's Sophie Ecclestone at the top of the list of T20I bowlers.

Matthews was voted Player of the Series during the West Indies' recent 4-1 triumph over Pakistan in a five-game T20I series, and the dynamic all-rounder is currently ranked in the top five in all three T20I categories.

The 26-year-old goes up one spot to third in the new T20I batter rankings, one slot to fifth in the latest bowler rankings, and maintains her comfortable lead at the top of the all-rounder category after a successful series against Pakistan that yielded 205 runs and seven wickets.

West Indies teammates Shemaine Campbelle (up 16 ranks to 70th for batters) and Afy Fletcher (up 16 places to 25th for bowlers) advanced in their respective categories, while Pakistan will be encouraged by the performances of two of their players who made advances in the T20I bowling rankings.

