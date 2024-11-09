India's vulnerability against quality spin bowling exposed: Ricky Ponting

New Delhi [India], November 9 : In a candid assessment of India's performance in the recent Test series against New Zealand, two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting pinpointed a significant issue, Indian batters' collective struggle against quality spin bowling.

"I think the one thing it does probably say is it's really starting to highlight India's vulnerability against good quality spin bowling," he said, according to ICC.

India drew a blank in the Test series gainst New Zealand and lost 3-0. Most Indian batters failed to handle the spin challenge posed by the Kiwi bowlers.

Reflecting on the evolving nature of Indian pitches, Ponting suggested that the shift in pitch conditions might be contributing to this weakness.

"Maybe because they're playing on different wickets in India that are probably for the fast bowlers a bit more, maybe because there's more high-quality fast bowlers in India now that they're not playing as much spin bowling as they did," he explained.

Ponting also discussed the broader influence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the batting styles of modern Indian cricketers. While the IPL has undoubtedly bolstered Indian cricket in many ways, it has also encouraged a shift towards a more aggressive style of play, particularly among younger players.

"Maybe it's the IPL or how much IPL cricket they're playing that the younger players are learning the game that way rather than the way that players did 15 or 20 years ago."

According to Ponting, this evolution in playing style might be affecting the traditional skills required to excel against quality spin.

"It seems as though the skill of the modern Indian batters of playing spin is probably not what it used to be," he observed.

As India prepares for future series and tournaments, addressing this vulnerability against spin will be crucial. Ponting's insights underscore the need for a balanced approach that hones the traditional skills of Indian batters while embracing the dynamic aspects of modern cricket.

