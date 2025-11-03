India’s Women’s Cricket Team Wins Their First-Ever ICC Women’s World Cup, Beats South Africa by 52 Runs

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India created history by winning their first ICC Women’s World Cup title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium. The Women in Blue put up a commanding all-round performance to outplay the Proteas and lift the coveted trophy.

Batting first, India posted 298 for 7, led by Shafali Verma’s brilliant 87 off 78 balls. Deepti Sharma scored a steady 58 while Smriti Mandhana contributed 45. Richa Ghosh added a quick 34 to guide India to a strong total. For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the standout bowler with figures of three for 58.

Chasing 299, South Africa started well but lost wickets at regular intervals. Captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a fine century to keep her team in the contest, yet lacked support from the other end. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, claiming five wickets, including the key dismissal of Wolvaardt. Shafali Verma also chipped in with two crucial wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 246.

The victory marked a landmark moment for Indian women’s cricket as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted the World Cup for the first time, capping off a memorable campaign with a dominant display in the final.

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).